Israel establishing posts on top of Mount Hermon: report

Local sources told Lebanese Al Mayadeen that the Israeli army seized military equipment in the area, as well as the wreckage of an Israeli helicopter downed during the 1973 war.

On Sunday, a local source told Al Mayadeen that Israeli tanks and armored patrols infiltrated the al-Hamidiyah axis in the countryside of Quneitra towards the provincial center in the town of al-Baath, southwest of Syria, coinciding with inspection campaigns carried out by Israeli forces, which targeted some homes and farms in the villages of the central countryside.

Israeli occupation forces also indiscriminately opened fire toward the al-Hamidiyah and al-Hurriya forests in the Quneitra countryside, local sources reported, amid movements the the Israeli occupation forces suspected near the "disengagement line".

