'The Dream of A Horse' to compete at Italian film festival

The documentary narrates the story of a 15-year-old nomadic girl who, far from the modern urban environment, dreams of big dreams, dreams beyond the mountains that surround her.

Founded in 1952, Trento Film Festival is the oldest international film festival dedicated to the mountains, adventure and exploration. The Trento festival has represented the point of reference on these subjects for almost 70 years, over time transforming itself into a genuine testing ground for visions and ideas on the highest lands on earth, embracing an ever-increasing range of interests, including environmental and cultural issues and current affairs, making the festival environment and program even more varied and stimulating.

The Trento Film Festival of mountain films will take place in Trento from 28 April to 7 May 2023.

MP/5751213