Iran comments on contact status with Syria transitional govt.

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, the senior Iranian diplomat said that Tehran has no direct contact with the current Syrian transitional government.

Baghaei said that Tehran has been in contact with the opposition movements in Syria for a long time.

Iran has announced that its presence in Syria was to prevent the advance of ISIL and the spread of terrorism to the countries of the region, Baghaei stressed.

Also, we helped to advance the political processes in Syria, he added.

Terrorists, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, announced on December 8 that they had fully captured the Syrian capital and confirmed the fall of the Assad government.

MP/IRIB channel