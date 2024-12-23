  1. World
Clashes between SDF, Turkish-backed forces intensify

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Local media in Syria reported fierce clashes between the US-backed SDF and Turkish-backed around Tishrin Day in Aleppo Governorate.

The council's Media Center controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)  forces released a statement detailing the operation, stressing the strategic importance of the area and the steps taken to secure it following the attack, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the statement, the council’s forces managed to regain control over several positions that had been utilized by the the Turkish-backed groups during the assault. In addition, a military vehicle belonging to the Turkish-backed factions was destroyed on the western bank of the Euphrates River.

The council reported conducting extensive sweeping operations in the vicinity to ensure the safety and stability of the area.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in northern Syria, where Turkish-backed groups frequently clash with the SDF and their affiliates.

