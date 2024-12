TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The 25th International Exhibition on Telecommunications, Information Technology and Digital Economy entitled “Iran TELECOM 2024” was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony of "Iran TELECOM 2024" was attended by Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi and First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref.