"Beyond the Wall" wins award at Geneva Intl Film Festival

Directed by Vahid Jalilvand, and produced by Ali Jalilvand, the Iranian drama film grabbed the main prize at the Geneva International Film Festival.

The closing ceremony of this cinematic event was held on March 18 in Geneva, Switzerland.

A blind man named Ali attempts suicide, but is interrupted by his building concierge; he then tells Ali about an escaped woman, named Leila, who is hidden in the building. Ali becomes determined to help Leila, read the synopsis.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghae, Alireza Kamali, Saeed Dakh, and Danial Kheirikhah are among the cast members.

Beyond the Wall had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 8 September 2022.

