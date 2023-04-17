'Sampo' to go on screen in Palm Beach FilmFest. in US

Directed by Marziyeh Riahi, produced by Hossein Kakavand and written by Marjan Riahi, the Iranian short piece will be screened at the international competition section of the 28th Palm Beach International Film Festival in the United States.

The Palm Beach International Film Festival which is slated to be held on April 21-28 in Palm Beach, Florida showcases over 120 films annually in April for over 20,000 attendees.

It was recently ranked by the international movie publication MovieMaker Magazine as one of the top 10 destination film festivals in the world as well as one of the Top 25 Independent Festivals in the world. The festival has also hosted more than 150 World Premieres and thousands of films from over 60 countries.

