IRGC's power beyond borders of Iran: General Salami

Adressing a cremony in the Southern port of Bandar Abbas on Monday, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said, "The IRGC forces defend Islamic Iran with all their strength, confident hearts, and steady steps, and have become the source of strength for our dear people."

"The IRGC is powerful because it is connected to divine power; It is connected to divine thoughts," Major General Hossein Salami added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Salami said that Palestine is alive, but it is still fighting.

He also said, "We support the Resistance Front, but they make their own weapons."

Referring to IRGC's True Promise operations against Occupied Lands, Salami said, " IRGC forces carried out True Promise operation themselves, our power is beyond the borders of Iran."

He emphasized that no power in the world can overcome IRGC on land, sea and air.

MNA/