Britain tests drone killer Radiowave weapon

The Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW) development system can detect, track and engage a range of threats across land, air and sea, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

RFDEWs are capable of neutralizing targets up to 1 kilometer away with near instant effect and at an estimated cost of 10 pounds per shot fired, providing a cost-effective complement to traditional missile-base air defense systems.

The weapon uses high frequency waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside devices such as drones, causing them to be immobilized or fall out of the sky. It can also be used against threats on land and at sea.

A live firing trial was recently completed by the British Army's Royal Artillery Trials and Development Unit and 7 Air Defense Group at a range in West Wales. They successfully targeted and engaged Uncrewed Aerial Systems, in a first for the British Armed Forces.

The user experimentation trials completed in recent months have enabled Army air defense personnel to explore and exercise the capability's potential in different configurations across a variety of range environments, threat types and engagement scenarios.

MNA/