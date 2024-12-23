Iran’s non-oil exports to EAEU members up up by 21%

In that nine-month period, about 3.860 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.5 billion, were exported from Iran to the five member states of the union between March and December 2024

Some 3.170 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $1.240 billion, had been exported from Iran to EAEU member states between March and December 2023.

Iran exported 1.960 million tons, 1.480 million tons, 360,000 tons, 44,000 tons and 14,000 tons to Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, respectively.

Regarding the country’s import of products from member states of the union, Iran imported about 1.630 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.210 billion from March to December 22, 2024.

This is while that Iran had imported 2.960 million tons, valued at $1.5 billion, from EAEU member states between March and December 22, 2023.

In this period, Iran had imported non-oil goods from Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

