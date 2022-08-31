Baghdad bomb blast leaves 5 PMU forces martyred, injured

The incident took place when a bomb exploded in the path of PMU forces when they were launching an operation in the Tarmiyah region with the aim of clearing the area from remnants of ISIL terrorists and providing security.

A Hashd al-Sha’abi security officer was martyred and four other were injured in the blast.

Issuing a statement, PMU emphasized that it will continue to defend the land and sanctuaries of Iraq.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/IRN84874022