Aug 31, 2022, 6:15 PM

Explosion rocks Afghan capital

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – News sources reported that an explosion occurred in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

The explosion took place around 5:00 pm on Wednesday and targeted the convoy of Taliban members.

An eyewitness said that Taliban's vehicle was hit by an explosion when they were moving from Bagram airfield to Kabul city after participating in a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik, two Taliban members have been killed and three others have been injured in the explosion. 

No group or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

