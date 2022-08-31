Explosion rocks Afghan capital

The explosion took place around 5:00 pm on Wednesday and targeted the convoy of Taliban members.

An eyewitness said that Taliban's vehicle was hit by an explosion when they were moving from Bagram airfield to Kabul city after participating in a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik, two Taliban members have been killed and three others have been injured in the explosion.

No group or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

MP/5578497