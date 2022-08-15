PMU forces thwart ISIL attack in Iraq’s Nineveh (+VIDEO)

According to an Iraqi security source, elements of the ISIL terrorist group tried to infiltrate the south of al-Hadhar district in Nineveh province on Sunday night, but Hashd al-Sha’abi forces confronted them.

None of the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were harmed during the ISIL attack, the source added.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

ZZ/IRN 84853682