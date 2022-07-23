  1. World
Military parade of Al-Hashd Al-Shabi forces kicks off in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The military parade of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or "Al-Hashd Al-Shabi", on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of its establishment, was kicked off in Diyala Province.

The ceremony is underway in Abu Muntadhar al-Muhammadawi military base in Diyala province in central-eastern Iraq, in the presence of senior Iraqi military officials.

Along with Iraqi military figures, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also attended this ceremony.

During the parade, the Al-Hashd Al-Shabi organization unveiled its UAV control systems produced by Iraqi forces.

PMU was formed at a historic fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani on June 13, 2014, to fight the ISIL terrorist group which was advancing in Iraq. 

