Military parade of Al-Hashd Al-Shabi forces kicks off in Iraq

The ceremony is underway in Abu Muntadhar al-Muhammadawi military base in Diyala province in central-eastern Iraq, in the presence of senior Iraqi military officials.

Along with Iraqi military figures, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also attended this ceremony.

During the parade, the Al-Hashd Al-Shabi organization unveiled its UAV control systems produced by Iraqi forces.

PMU was formed at a historic fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani on June 13, 2014, to fight the ISIL terrorist group which was advancing in Iraq.

