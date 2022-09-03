  1. World
Eight injured in fiery blast at idled Canadian oil refinery

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – A fire and explosion on Friday at an idled oil refinery in Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador province injured eight people before the blaze was contained, Canadian police said.

All eight people went to the hospital, some with serious injuries, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson Corporal Jolene Garland. All other employees have been accounted for.

The Braya Renewable Fuels refinery, previously known as Come by Chance, has been idled for more than a year. Private equity firm Cresta Fund Management, which owns a controlling stake, is converting the refinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, but it was not yet producing fuel at the time of the explosion.

The investigation into the cause of the blast was continuing, Reuters reported.

Braya Renewable Fuels said the incident occurred in the afternoon and that emergency personnel were on scene but did not provide further details. 

