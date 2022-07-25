2 PMU forces martyred in ISIL attack on Iraq's Samarra

The ISIL attack was launched in Samarra city located in Iraq's Saladin province.

No further details have been released about the attack.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

