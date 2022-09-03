3 Iraqi army forces injured in terrorists' suicide bombing

A security source reported that the Iraqi army forces were chasing terrorists in a desert in Al Anbar province when a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The perpetrator of the attack was killed, the source added.

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced that 5 of its forces were martyred and injured during a bomb blast in the north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

