  1. Politics
Jul 30, 2022, 10:22 AM

PMU forces thwart ISIL terrorists plots in Baghdad (+VIDEO)

PMU forces thwart ISIL terrorists plots in Baghdad (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarted ISIL terrorists' plots to infiltrate Baghdad and attack pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

The forces of the 12th Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit foiled the plots o the ISIL terrorist group to carry out terrorist operations in the Al-Tarimiyah area in the north of Baghdad on Friday night, PMU forces announced in a statement.

After repelling the attack, the Iraqi forces began to chase the terrorist to destroy them, the statement said.

Iraqi media also reported that the terrorists had planned to attack pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and disrupt public security in Baghdad.

Al-Tarmiyah county, in the north of Baghdad, is one of the insecure areas due to ISIL terrorists and from time to time it witnesses terrorist operations against citizens and security forces.

AY/ 84837897

News Code 189624
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189624/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News