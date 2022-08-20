PMU repels ISIL attack on central Iraq

The PMU operation was launched on an island located in the east of Saladin province, in the north of Baghdad.

No details about the possible casualties of the operation were published.

On August 14th, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces foiled the night attack of the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in Nineveh province in the northwest of the country.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

