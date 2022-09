In a statement on Friday, Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced the discovery of the most prominent ISIL bases in Adaya mountains in west of Niveneh province, Al-Maloumah reported.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces along with the Iraqi army discovered the most important bases of ISIL in the mountains of Adaya in the west part of Nineveh province in Iraq.

The base warehouses technical equipment, weapons, documents and logistics materials, the statement added.

MA/5579543