Dangerous terrorist detained in NW Iraq

Being affiliated with ISIL terrorist group, the terrorist was detained in Nineveh province.

On Tuesday, Arab news sources reported that a terrorist who was attempting to carry out a suicide bombing was arrested in Iraq's Diyala province before managing to complete his mission.

Iraqi security forces have launched a plan for securing the pilgrims who enter the country to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) on the occasion of Ashura.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

