Iran attends IONS 2022 combined maritime drill in India

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, commonly known as IONS (IMEX 2022), began in the Indian port of Goa with the participation of naval forces of Iran, India, Bangladesh and the littoral Indian Ocean countries.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran currently chairs the IONS Maritime Security Committee, the commander of the dispatched Iranian naval fleet to the drills Captain Farhad Fattahi said that the IMEX 2022 exercise will be held in two phases of coastal and naval.

Iran, Armenia stress development of energy relations

Iran's energy minister and the advisor to the prime minister of Armenia emphasized the development of relations in the energy field and the removal of barriers in the way of stepped-up relations.

Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Advisor to Armenian Prime Minister Artashes Toumanian held a meeting in Tehran on Monday to stress the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

Iran FM departs for China to attend Afghanistan meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday departed for China to attend the third meeting of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries.

Special representative of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, assistant minister and director-general for South Asia Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, assistant minister and director-general for East Asia and the Pacific Reza Zabib, and assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia at the Iranian foreign minister Alireza Haghighian are accompanying Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to China.

Iran welcomes Yemeni peace initiative

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday that the Yemeni peace initiative could pave the way for the war on Yemen to come to an end.

Welcoming the peace initiative in the form of a temporary 3-day cessation of attacks on Saudi Arabia recently announced by the President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Khatibzadeh said, "The plan that Sana'a in good faith has presented contains a strong message about its firm resolve to end the war, lift the oppressive blockade on the people and resolve the crisis in Yemen politically, and if it is treated seriously and positively, it can pave the way for an end to the ongoing war."

Iran condemns Israeli regime meeting with 4 Arab states, US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Israeli regime's meeting in occupied Palestine and called it a betrayal to the Palestinian liberation cause.

Khatibzadeh on Monday condemned and made the remarks on the meeting of diplomats from the Israeli regime, the US and four Arab states held in the occupied lands of Palestine controlled by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Khatibzadeh said, "Any attempt to normalize and establish relations with the terrorist Zionists and the occupiers of Quds is like stabbing the oppressed nation of Palestine in the back and a gift to the child-killing Israeli regime in continuing to continue killing people and occupy the land."

Iran beats Lebanon 2-0 to finish WC Asian qualifiers at top

The national Iranian men's football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 on Tuesday in its last match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

