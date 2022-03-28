Bagheri Kani, Mora discuss Vienna talks in Tehran

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday held a meeting with the European Union’s coordinator of the Vienna talks Enrique Mora in Tehran and discussed the latest Vienna talks developments.

Bagheri Kani and Mora during the meeting exchanged views on the latest status of Vienna negotiations and discussed the remaining issues.

Effective lifting of sanctions Iran's main priority in talks: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday held a meeting with the EU coordinator of the JCPOA Commission Enrique Mora in Tehran and discussed Vienna talks with him.

In the meeting, Hossein Amir-Abdullahian expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the EU senior diplomats Josep Borrell and Enrique Mora and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has seriously participated in the Vienna talks and has taken the necessary initiatives to reach an agreement.

Resolving remaining issues in talks hinges on US decision: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Belgian counterpart that the Vienna talks have made progress, adding that resolving the remaining issues in the talks needs the decision on part of the US.

According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ms. Sophie Wilmès have held talks on the phone over issues of mutual interest and underlined the need for the two sides to strengthen economic ties, expand trade and have close cooperation on various issues.

Iran reaches agreement with E3 in Vienna: Amir-Abdolahian

"We have reached an agreement with three European countries on a draft text that needs to be finalized," the Iranian FM said on Sunday while calling on Washington to take practical steps to lift the sanctions on Iran.

"As regards economic capacities and tactics, sanctions should be neutralized, we should not wait for the Vienna talks and tie the country's economy to the results of the talks," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday, according to the IRIB website.

Iranian lawmakers condemn 7 yrs of Saudi crimes against Yemen

The lawmakers at the Iranian parliament condemned the crimes committed by the Saudi coalition against the Yemeni people and called for an end to the war on Yemen.

Iranian lawmakers issued a statement condemning the seven-year crimes against the Yemeni people and called for an end to the aggression by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

