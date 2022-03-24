Iran urges preventing Israel from infiltrating Islamic World

While emphasizing serious opposition to any compromise action with Zionist regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation must prevent Zionists from infiltrating Islamic world.

Speaking at 48th session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which was held in Pakistani capital Islamabad on the situation in Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran considers stability in Kabul as stability in Tehran and has made all its efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan before and after fall of the previous government.

Iran warns Israel ‘mischief’ to be met harshly: IRGC cmdr.

Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned Israeli regime on Monday against carrying out any further “mischiefs,” saying they will be responded with great force.

The mischiefs that the Zionists commit in the region will backfire on them. Islamic Republic of Iran will give an equal and more powerful reaction to any evil act,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

Iran emphasizes supporting Syrian govt., people

Upon his arrival in Syrian capital of Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran stressed its support for Syrian leadership, government and people.

Syrian Foreign Faisal Mekdad stressed that this visit constitutes another opportunity to consult on the issues of concern to the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

Iran to unveil achievements on Natl. Nuclear Technology Day

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran will unveil achievements in various fields of health, agriculture, radiation of products on National Nuclear Technology Day on April 09.

Referring to unveiling of salient achievements in various fields, Mohammad Eslami Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated that homegrown radiopharmaceuticals have been produced for the treatment of cancer and will enter its clinical phase after receiving license from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Russia to use Iran experience to overhaul airplanes: Min.

A Russian minister has underlined that his country will make use of Iranian experience in circumventing sanctions in order to overcome challenges concerning purchase of spare parts for Russia's aviation industry.

Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, said on Tuesday, "Russia was being guided by Iran’s experience of how to service aircraft in a similar situation."

Unilateralism a serious threat to United Nations: Official

A member of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Group said that unilateralism is a serious threat to the United Nations in international arena.

Speaking at 144th Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Wednesday at a meeting of UN Inter-Parliamentary Committee, Mohsen Fat’hi said, "Despite the role Iran considers for the United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and development in the world, people of world are witnessing unilateralism in this organization which is a serious threat to the global peace and security.”

Raeisi congratulates Pakistan on National Day

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the National Day of Pakistan to the Prime Minister, President and people of this country.

In separate congratulatory messages on Wednesday, President Raeisi felicitated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on National Day of this country.

MA//