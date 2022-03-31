Afghanistan deserves more attention from intl. community: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Afghanistan deserves more attention from the international community.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran and China hope to see a stable, developed Afghanistan that interacts with its neighbors.

The Iranian FM also said that Iran and China reaffirm their support for independence, national unity, and the people's right to self-determination, and hope to see a stable, developed, and interactive Afghanistan.

Resolving remaining issues in talks hinges on US adm. will: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in China that resolving the remaining issues in the Vienna talks needs the decision on the part of Washington.

Amir-Abdollahian and Qureshi discussed a number of bilateral issues of mutual interest, Ukraine crisis, the situation in Afghanistan, and the Vienna talks during the meeting.

On the Vienna talks, the Iranian top diplomat stated that the solution to the remaining obstacles in the talks depends on the will of the American side.

Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss bilateral ties, Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed a number of bilateral issues as well as the Vienna talks.

Pointing out the existing capacities in the field of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to follow and implement the agreements between Iran and Qatar.

Turning to the Vienna negotiations on reviving JCPOA, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the finalization of the agreement requires the realism on the part of the American side, adding that the United States must give up its excessive demands in order for the intensive efforts of the various parties in Vienna lead to the necessary result and all the parties return to their commitments.

Amir-Abdollahian meets Turkmen counterpart in China

Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Raşit Meredow on the sidelines of the Afghanistan meeting in China.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister felicitated Nowruz (Persian new year which is also celebrated in Iran's neighboring countries), saying that Naturally, Nowruz is one of the historical and civilizational roots of the two countries.

He also congratulated the Turkmen counterpart and the nice people of Turkmenistan on the holding of early presidential elections in the Central Asian country and noted: "Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow made a wise decision and his experience in the region is commendable."

Iran opposes unilateral actions, sanctions against Russia: FM

During a meeting with Sergei Lavrov, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran opposes to the imposition of sanctions and unilateral measures against Russia, while welcoming progress in political talks over Ukraine.

The Iranian minister expressed his happiness with the meeting with Lavrov which took place in a matter of few weeks after their meeting in Moscow recently and said that "We are happy that the relations between Iran and Russia are on the right path. I would like to emphasize once again that we oppose the imposition of sanctions and unilateral measures against Russia."

US sanctions threaten Iranian people’s right to health

An Iranian envoy to the United Nations has denounced the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US as a “serious threat” to the nation’s right to health and have access to medicines.

Zahra Ershadi, deputy permanent representative of Iran to the UN, made the remarks on Tuesday at the 76th General Assembly session on global health and foreign policy, Press TV reported.

She emphasized that affordable health services as well as life-saving medicines, vaccines and diagnostic technologies should be available to all countries without any discrimination or political considerations.

IRGC chief warns Arab states against Israeli regime presence

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the Persian Gulf Arab states against the threat that Israeli presence poses to the security of the region.

Referring to the security situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman, and some movements to secure the presence of the Zionists in the strategic region, General Salami said "Unfortunately, some regimes to the south of the Persian Gulf have established political and security relations with the Zionist regime, which poses a serious threat to the security of the region and especially those regimes."

Iranian, Indonesian top diplomats hold meeting in China

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister, on Wednesday met and held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Ms. Retno Marsudi.

Expressing happiness with meeting gain with his Indonesian counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian said that It's a great opportunity to talk again with Marsudi after a face-to-face meeting in New York.

