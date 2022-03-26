Iran’s oil output capacity returns to pre-sanctions levels

Promise of oil production capacity to pre-sanctions level has been fulfilled in 13th government, reaching more than 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), Public Relations Department of Iranian Oil Ministry says.

Return of Iran’s oil production capacity to before period of unilateral US imposition of sanctions on Iran is one of the promises of 13th government under President Raeisi, the report added.

Iran, Russia seeking alternatives to SWIFT replacement

A separate financial messaging system allows Russia and Iran to do trade and business with each other and circumvent US and European sanctions.

Iranian Ambassador to Russian Federation Kazem Jalali said on Friday that the two countries of Iran and Russia have started working together to connect their interbank systems to circumvent Swift's financial transaction network.

Cleric warns US to wait for more humiliating defeat from Iran

Referring to US failure of exertion of maximum pressure campaign against Iran, Tehran provincial Friday prayers leader said, “We tell them, officials, to wait for another disgraceful defeat from Iran in current year.”

Addressing worshippers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami reiterated that US officials themselves have acknowledged that maximum pressure campaign policy against Iran has completely been failed.

Amir-Abdollahian holding talks with Hezbollah chief in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday to discuss relevant issues.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on host of issues and reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

Agreement within reach if US shows goodwill: Amir-Abdollahian

Referring to the ongoing talks in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that agreement is within reach if US shows goodwill in negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut, capital of Lebanon and reiterated, “We are ready for reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement, which is close to reach, if the US acts rationally, but not at cost of breaching Iran’s redlines.”

Iran’s policy of non-dependence on West, East ‘stable’

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran's foreign policy is based on independence from East and West and new government under President Raeisi has pursued a policy of cooperation with all countries.

He made the remarks in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Friday and emphasized that foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is stable in terms of political independence.

Iranian poet, literary critic 'Reza Baraheni' passes way

Reza Baraheni an Iranian novelist, poet and literary critic died at age of 86 in Canada.

Oktay Baraheni, Reza Baraheni's son, announced on his Instagram page that his father died in Canada.

She declined to mention the death cause of his father Reza Baraheni.

Looting Syrian resources 'clear violation of UN Charter'

While condemning plundering of Syria’s natural resources especially oil and agricultural products in areas occupied by foreign forces, Iran’s permanent envoy to UN said that this move is clear violation of UN Charter.

This criminal move is contrary to Syria’s territorial integrity, resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN Charter.

Iran keen on developing ties with Lebanon in all fields

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is interested in developing and expanding ties with Lebanon in all areas.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut on Thursday and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to expand its relations with Lebanon in all areas.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of trade cooperation and expansion of relations in other fields.

