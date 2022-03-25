Tehran, Moscow mulling over to recognize MIR banking system

Iran's ambassador to Russia says Tehran and Moscow are discussing the recognition of "MIR" interbank system.

Kazem Jalali broke the news on Thursday and reiterated that Iran and Russia are mulling over the recognition of "MIR" banking system.

Iran, S Korea emphasize deepening bilateral ties

South Korean Foreign Ministry announced First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong Kun held a telephone conversation with Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani on strengthening mutual ties.

According to the report, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

Italy hosts Iranian art exhibition in Verona

Iranian cultural mission in Italy and Italian officials joined hands to hold an exhibition of Iranian artworks dubbed 'Iran Milleeun Colore' in the city of Verona, Italy.

Cultural counselor of Iran's embassy in Italy, representative of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, Italian-Iranian Center for Cultural-Economic Cooperation and the municipality of the Verona city cooperated to organize the event.

Iran FM meets Syria’s Natl. Security Adviser for mutual talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday afternoon met with Syria’s National Security Advisor Ali Mamluk in Damascus and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the Islamic republic of Iran’s efforts to fight terrorism and extremist currents in the region and underlined the continued support of the country for the government and people of Syria.

Political settlement by Yemenis only solution to end crisis

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement announced that a political settlement led by Yemenis is the only solution to end Yemen’s crisis.

Islamic Republic of Iran supports any practical efforts to lift blockade, establish a ceasefire and start Yemeni-Yemeni talks without foreign interference.

On Thursday, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the seventh anniversary of Saudi-led military invasion on Yemen.

Iran calls on IPU to maintain its spirit of impartiality

Stating that Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) must always maintain its spirit of impartiality, a lawmaker at Iranian Parliament said that Iran must always play a very constructive role in activities of the Union.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation participating in 144th session of Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Bali of Indonesia, met and held talk on Thursday with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Ventura Pachko.

S Korea defeats Iran 2-0 in 2022 World Cup Qualifying Match

In absence of some influential stars and in a match that did not perform well, Iran national football team lost to South Korea by two goals to hand over top of 2022 World Cup qualifiers in first group of Asia to this opponent.

Captain Son Heung-min scored in the dying moments of the first half and defender Kim Young-gwon added a second-half insurance marker, as South Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in their final World Cup qualifying match at home on Thursday.

Before a sellout crowd of some 64,000 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea earned their first victory over Iran since January 2011, and overtook their Middle Eastern rival for the top spot in Group A of the final Asian World Cup qualifying round.

Iran crowned at Asian Women’s Youth Handball C’ships

Iran made history by winning a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship.

The Iranian team started the campaign with a 44-35 win over Uzbekistan on Friday and also edged Kazakhstan 20-19 and India 25-24.

