Any act of mischief to receive IRGC harsh response: IRGC chief

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says that any slightest act of mischief on the part of the enemy will receive the greatest response from the IRGC.

"'Enemies do not dare to confront Iran," the IRGC top commander said.

Kharrazi calls for guarantees, lifting of bans before deal

An advisor to Iran's Leader Kamal Kharrazi said Monday that issues of assurances and lifting of sanctions need to be resolved on the part of the United States before any deal in the Vienna talks.

Kharrazi, who was the former Iranian foreign minister and currently an advisor to Iran's Leader pointed to the Vienna talks and said that the issues of assurances and removal of sanctions need to be resolved before an agreement on the JCPOA, adding that resolving those issues hinges on the US political will.

Iran, Armenia discuss expanding coop. in energy field

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Monday met with the advisor to the Armenian prime minister on bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Iran, Qatar stress expanding Tehran-Doha relations

On the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar, the head of Iran's Strategic Foreign Relations Council Seyed Kamal Kharrazi met and held talks with the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments and bilateral ties.

