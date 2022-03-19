Cleric: Double standards on human rights to mark collapse of West

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard says double standards on human rights will mark the end of Western power and the collapse of the hegemonic system,

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard reacted to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trip to Saudi Arabia.

"If the UK is really concerned about human rights, why did Johnson travel to Saudi Arabia immediately after its horrible crime of mass execution?" Aboutorabi Fard said, referring to the double standard of the UK towards Human rights

Such double standards on human rights mark the end of Western power and the collapse of the hegemonic system, he stressed.

Khatibzadeh: Tehran committed to promotion of human rights in world

Criticizing the double standards and hypocritical approach of Western countries towards human rights, Khatibzadeh said, "Tehran is committed to supporting and promoting human rights around the world, and will continue to promote the human rights of its people seriously despite US unilateral coercive moves."

IRGC spox.: Israel bases to be targeted if Iraq Kurdistan not remove them

“It is our natural right to destroy any base from which any attack is carried out against the security of Iran and this is a red line” for us, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Thursday.

According to Sharif, Iran’s ambassador in Iraq Iraj Masjedi had on several occasions warned the Iraqi Kurdistan region about the presence of the Mossad base, which was recently attacked by the IRGC, and two other similar bases.

“If Iraqi officials do not take action to remove other bases of Zionists in this country while our security continues to be threatened from this region, we will respond without hesitation,” the IRGC's spokesman added.

Top US officials say Vienna talks down to final issues

Addressing lawmakers on Thursday, two senior US officials reported that Vienna talks are down to the last issues and the tone was much soberer.

Negotiations to have the United States rejoin the Iran nuclear deal are down to the last issues, two top Biden administration officials told lawmakers Thursday — another sign the once-defunct accord might soon be revived.

Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s top Middle East aide, and Iran envoy Rob Malley briefed House Foreign Affairs Committee members in a classified setting, Politico reported.

RHM/