US continues to violate nuclear deal, Resolution 2231

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the new anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US, saying that the US claims it's ready to return to JCPOA while it is still violating the deal and Resolution 2231.

"This action is another sign of the US government's malice towards the Iranian people that is in continuation of the failed Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Thursday in reaction to newly imposed sanctions by Washington on several Iranian entities who allegedly are involved in developing Iran's missile program.

"It clearly proves the fact that the current US administration, contrary to its claims, uses every opportunity to make baseless accusations and put pressure on the Iranian people," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with Taliban FM, Wang Yi in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday met with Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the Afghanistan meeting underway in China.

He also met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 3rd foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries underway in China on Thursday.

Appreciating China for hosting the 3rd Afghanistan meeting after Pakistan and Iran, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his eagerness to discuss Iran-China bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with Wang Yi.

The Iranian foreign minister also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the Olympic and Winter Paralympic Games.

Iran attaches great importance to relations with Uzbekistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Uzbek deputy prime minister on the sidelines of the 3rd Afghanistan meeting which is currently being held in China.

Calling for further expanding Tehran-Tashkent bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and transportation, Amir-Abdollahian stressed in the meeting the need to utilize the existing capacities in Iranian Chabahar port and Khaf-Herat railway.

He also announced Iran's readiness for expanding cooperation with the Uzbek side in the field of technology and knowledge-based companies.

Iranian legend footballer Ali Daei invited to World Cup draw

The legend Iranian coach and a former football player for the national Iranian men's football team Ali Daei has been invited to the World Cup Final Draw ceremony in Qatar.

Ali Daei and 7 other legend footballers have been invited by FIFA to the draw ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw will be attended by 2,000 guests and will be led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia), FIFA said on its website.

