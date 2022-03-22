AEOI not to stop peaceful nuclear activities in Iran

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami says that the organization will not stop the continuing peaceful nuclear activities in the country by no means.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has gone through a difficult and exhausting path during the last four decades, said Eslami in his message that was issued on the occasion of Nowruz.

New regular customers found for Iran oil: minister

Iranian oil minister said that his ministry in the 13th administration has done marketing with all its capacity to find new and regular customers of Iranian crude oil shipments.

Javad Owji made the remarks on Saturday evening on the eve of the anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry in the TV program.

"Today, the country's natural gas production capacity is close to one billion cubic meters per day and crude oil production capacity is close to 3.9 million barrels per day, and fortunately all of it is made possible by capable Iranian specialists, employees and companies," he said.

Khatibzadeh to attend OIC meeting in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman left Tehran for Pakistan to attened conference of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday.

Headed a high-level delegation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh left Tehran for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on Monday.

Pres. Raeisi felicitates heads of Nowruz civilization states

In separate messages, the President congratulated the leaders of the countries of Nowruz civilization on the arrival of Nowruz and the beginning of the year 1401.

In a message to the countries of Nowruz civilization, Presidnt Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi noted, "Nowruz is a symbol and crystallization of a value-oriented civilization, the culmination of which is worshipping God, family-friendliness and peace."

Defense min. congratulates regional counterparts on Nowruz

Iranian Defense Minister sent separate messages to his counterparts in friend and neighboring countries in the region on the arrival of Nowruz.

In separate messages, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani congratulated Nowruz to the Government, people, Armed Forces and specially Defense Ministers of Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Iranian president congratulates Namibia on National Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the President of Namibia to felicitate him on the country's National Day.

In his message to Namibian President Hage Geingob, President Raeisi congratulated the country's National Day.

