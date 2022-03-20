Oman FM voices hope final steps will be taken in Vienna talks

In the phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Omani Foreign Minister bin Hamad Al-Busaidi expressed hope that the final stapes will be taken in the Vienna talks as soon as possible.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi held a phone call on expansion of bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

During the phone conversation which was held on Saturday evening, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the close ties between Tehran and Muscat, expressing hope that the relations will be further expanded.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked the Sultanate of Oman for its constructive and appreciable efforts to settle some issues including the cases of security prisoners.

IRGC navy cmdr.:Sustainable security in Persian Gulf Iran's red line

Saying that sustainable security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s red line, the Commander of the IRGC Navy Force added that the country will not tolerate any foreign interventions in this regard.

"We have always reiterated that the security of the Persian Gulf is the responsibility of the regional countries," said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri on Friday, adding that foreigners must leave the region as soon as possible.

The unity among the Islamic countries of the region shows stability and lasting security, and its security is a red line for us. And in order to establish security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC does not tolerate any foreign interventions, the commander noted.

Raeisi: Travelers to Iran must have received two doses of vaccine

It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to have received two doses of vaccine and a reliable corona test, said Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Speaking on Saturday at the last meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus in the current Iranian year, Ebrahim Raeisi emphasised the role of government policy-making and cooperation of the people in reducing the hospitalizations and deaths, saying, "I would like to thank the people, specialists and medical staff for cooperation and support in fighting coronavirus."

The president stressed that COVID-19 must not be regarded as normal in society in any way, adding, "If we follow health protocols, we may see the spread of this vicious virus again."

Iran nuclear deal 'could be agreed within 48 hours': report

A British media outlet, quoting one of the JCPOA negotiators, has claimed that an agreement on the international deal on Iran’s nuclear programme could be reached within 48 hours.

Agreement on the international deal on Iran’s nuclear programme could be reached within 48 hours, a senior participant in talks has said, according to the Independent.

The Independent added that the revival of the deal would pave the way for the end of sanctions on Iran, allowing it to step up oil exports to Western countries seeking to halt their reliance on Russia for energy supplies.

Iran grabs 2 gold, 4 bronze medals at Archery Asia Cup 2022

On the final day of Archery Asia Cup 2022 in Thailand, the Iranian archery team won two gold and four bronze medals.

Iran's compound team with the combination of Gisa Baybordi and Hesamuddin Kowsar defeated Malaysia by 154-145 and won the gold medal.

Mohammad Saleh Palizban won a gold medal at the final of the men's compound competition defeating India 145-126.

The men's compound team, consisting of Hesamuddin Kowsar, Mohammad Saleh Palizban, and Hamzeh Nekouei, won the qualifying match against Bangladesh 232-226 and won the bronze medal.

RHM/