World Cup 2022 draw: Iran to face England, US, one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Iran national football team learned their fate at the 2022 FIFA world Cup, Qatar. In the draw ceremony held in Doha Friday night, The 'Persian Leopards' are drawn in Group B along with England, the US and the winners of Scotland vs Ukraine, who then face Wales in the final.

Iran, UN envoy discuss latest developments in Yemen

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held an online meeting with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg.

Deputy head of CBI: Iran wants to trade with Russia in national currencies

Iran would like to conduct trade with Russia using the two countries' national currencies - the ruble and the toman, and agreements on this matter already exist, Iranian Central Bank Vice Governor Mohsen Karimi has said.

Intelligence Minister: Zionist regime's efforts to stabilize its security will fail

Referring to the expulsion of Americans from the region in disgrace, the Iranian Intelligence Minister said that the Zionist regime, too, does futile efforts for stabilizing its security that will fail.

Iranian traditional vocalist Ghorbani denied entry to US

Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Ghorbani could not perform in California last week after US agents interrogated him for hours and denied him entry.

KI