Leader on occasion of Nowruz: Defeat of US max. pressure policy last year's sweetest event

Ayatollah Khamenei said that one of the sweetest events that took place last year was the Americans explicitly acknowledging that they had suffered a “humiliating” defeat in their “maximum pressure policy” against Iran.

The following is the full text of the message issued on March 20, 2022, by Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on the occasion of Nowruz, the start of the Iranian New Year:

"I would like to express my congratulations on Nowruz and the arrival of a new year, new growth in nature and new days. This year, Nowruz coincides with the festivities for the 15th of Sha’ban, which belongs to the bright sun of the universe, the Imam of the Time (may our souls be sacrificed for his sake). I wish to congratulate the great Iranian nation and all concerned, like-minded nations on these events," the Leader said.

Raeisi on occasion of Nowruz: Iran's economy not to be left in limbo pending of JCPOA

Stating that the country and the economy would not be left in limbo pending the conclusion of the JCPOA, President said that while engaging in Vienna negotiations, the government also put its focus on thwarting sanctions.

He made the remarks in his New Year message aired live from the Grand Mosque of the southwestern Iranian port city of Khorramshahr on Sunday evening.

“My first Nowruz message as the servant of the public is the message of round-the-clock and incessant work to build a powerful and advanced Iran,” he said.

“No nation and no country has achieved anything without intensive work and the maximum use of human and natural resources. The New Year and the new century should be the beginning of a new era of productive, useful, fruitful, and progressive work for all of us,” the president added.

Armenia PM felicites Leader, Pres. Raeisi on Nowruz arrival

Addressing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Raiesi in messages, Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated the arrival of the Iranian New Year and Nowruz celebrations.

In separate messages, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, congratulated the arrival of the Iranian New Year and Nowruz celebrations to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Raieisi.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the sincere nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the arrival of Nowruz," Pashinyan said in his message to Iran's Leader,

Iran fully receives oil money: Owji

Stating that Iran's oil exports took an upward trend since the new administration took office, Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said that the oil revenues from oil exports are fully received in the 13th administration.

Speaking with Fars News Agency, Owji said as soon as the Raiesi administration took office, “we mobilized all our capacities to sell Iranian oil, and I would like to thank the Counter-Sanctions Headquarters and the leaders of the three branches, and especially the President himself.”

“We used different capacities, solutions and contract models to be able to export oil. Thank God, from the first months of the thirteenth administration, Iran's oil exports took an upward trend,” he said.

"The enemy did not make any concessions in its sanctions, and they only got worse and were extended to the Iranian ships and there were attempts to capture our vessels by the Americans," the minister said.

