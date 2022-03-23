Palestinian cause top priority of Islamic World: Khatibzadeh

Emphasizing that no one can compromise with Israeli apartheid regime over Palestinian cause, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Palestinian cause is the main and top priority of the Islamic world.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, who represented Iran in 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, “Pleased to represent Iran in 48th OIC FMs meeting in Pakistan. Palestine is & will remain top priority of Muslim world & no one can compromise on the cause w the apartheid regime of Israel.”

Leader condoles passing of Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of prominent Iranian cleric Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri.

In a message released on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri to his honorable family, seminaries and his pupils.

Iran determined to reflect independent voice of Islamic World

Referring to expectations of Iran from members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation to adhere to ideals of Organization, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Iran is determined to echo independent voice of Islamic world.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Pakistan capital of Islamabad on Tuesday to attend 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC, Saeed Khatibzadeh Deputy Foreign Minister stated that Iran believes in convergence and commitment to the original ideals of the Islamic world instead of a utilitarian and bias political approach. We are determined to reflect a strong voice from the Islamic world.”

Amir-Abdollahian to depart for Syria to discuss bilateral tie

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Syria tomorrow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with senior Syrian officials.

Moments later, Sputnik quoted a source in Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying that Iranian foreign minister would also meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his visit to Damascus.

Khatibzadeh meets Pakistani PM at 48th session of OIC CFM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday met with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan.

Qureshi welcomed the head and members of Iranian delegation and expressed his satisfaction with the presence of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in 48th meeting of Foreign Ministers of OIC member states.

During the meeting, Khatibzadeh conveyed Nowruz greetings of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to his Pakistani counterpart.

Activity of Iranian embassy in Ukraine to be done in Moldova

Given the recent developments in Ukraine, activity of Iranian Embassy to Kyiv will be operated in capital of Moldova temporarily.

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kyiv announced on Tuesday that Iranian government has decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Chișinău capital of Moldova due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impossibility of continuing activity of the embassy in Kiev until normalization of the situation.

Three Iran football players test positive for COVID-19

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi and Saman Ghoddos have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Iran football team director Hamid Estili and coach Karim Bagheri have also contracted Covid-19.

Malley to submit report to US Congress on Vienna talks

US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley intends to present a report on the removal of sanctions imposed against Iran in a close session of the US Congress.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to convene at 22:45 on Tuesday (Tehran local time), chaired by Bob Menendez, to discuss the process of Vienna talks on lifting unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

