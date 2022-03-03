Iran top negotiator holds bilateral meeting with Enrique Mora

Iranian and the EU envoys to the Vienna talks held a meeting in Hotel Coburg on Thursday as the intensive Vienna talks continue to reach an agreement.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and representative of EU Enrique Mora also held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

The head of the Iranian negotiating team Ali Bagheri Kani and representatives of E3 including the UK, France and Germany held a meeting on Tuesday.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be one of the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach.

The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure strictly hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

Iran has insisted that an agreement is within reach if the Western parties make their political decisions on the removal of the sanctions and the guarantees in the case of US withdrawal from the deal again.

