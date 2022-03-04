  1. Politics
Iran FM urges West to accept remaining Iran's redlines

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke over the phone with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell to review the latest developments in the Vienna talks on Friday.

The EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell told the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian by phone on Friday that the bulk of Iran's requests has been considered in the possible future agreement.

Borrell added that "As the coordinator of the Iran-P4 + 1 talks, we would like to say that the talks are on the path to progress and reaching a final result."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, thanked the EU for coordinating efforts in the talks and said "We are ready to finalize a good and immediate agreement."

Iranian Foreign Minister added,"But the haste on the part of the western side cannot make Iran forget its red lines."

According to the top Iranian diplomat, the announcement of the final agreement hinges on full compliance with Iran's red lines, including the issue of effective economic guarantees.

He further expressed his readiness to go to Vienna whenever the Western parties accept "our remaining and previously announced red lines."

