Iran red lines in talks much more important than deadlines

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday, the member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said, “We do not pay attention to media hype and the deadline set by Western countries on the negotiations since red lines of the country are much more important to us than the deadline.”

Turning to the process of Vienna talks, Amouei said, "It is very important for Iran to get guarantees from the other side. Iran has complied with all its obligations under JCPOA in a way that the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reaffirmed and emphasized this issue in all of his reports.”

Regarding the lack of US living up to its commitments and inaction of European countries (UK, France and Germany) to comply with their obligations, Amouei added, “Our major concern is that whether Americans really want to return to the agreement and adhere to it or they still want to leave the agreement like in the past, so, they Americans must give guarantee to Iran that they will not withdraw from JCPOA again.”

Stating that the text of the agreement has been prepared to reach the final agreement, he said that before reaching the final agreement, lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament must certainly be informed of details of the deal.

MA/5435866