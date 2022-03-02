Neutralizing sanctions Iran's main strategy in Vienna talks

A group of Iranian lawmakers attended a special meeting with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Samkhani on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments of sanction removal talks in Vienna.

In this meeting, the Iranian lawmakers were informed of the challenges, developments, and process of the new round of Vienna talks under President Raesi's government, as well as the main priorities on the agenda of the Iranian negotiating team.

Shamkhani also stressed the need to resolve the remaining issues in the negotiations on which no agreement has yet been reached.

Iran's main strategy, along with efforts to remove sanctions, is to focus on creating mechanisms to neutralize the sanctions, he stressed.

The bitter experiences of US non-commitment and European inaction necessitate reaching a credible, balanced, and lasting agreement, elsewhere he noted.

Lawmakers also emphasized the continuation of the effective efforts of the Iranian negotiating team in order to make up for the lost rights of the nation under JCPOA until achieving a result.

RHM/FNA14001211000480