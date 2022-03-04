Iranian, Russian delegations hold bilateral meeting in Vienna

Iran’s chief negotiator met and held talks with Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov in Vienna on Thursday to discuss the latest development of Vienna talks.

Earlier, Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Also on Tuesday, two meetings were held between delegations of Iran and three European countries including UK, France and Germany and Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU’s Mora exchanged their views on the latest developments of Vienna talks.

In his weekly press briefing, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that a draft of the agreement has been prepared and now “We are at a point where there is no ambiguity for Washington and Europe about our red lines and certainly we do not cross out red lines.”

Also, Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani in a tweet on Thursday wrote, “"Strategy of active resistance defeated Trump's policy of Maximum Pressure as it has been admitted to by current US administration."

He also stressed, "If Vienna Talks do not lead to a good deal, current US administration will feel defeated in near future due to lack of timely use of diplomatic opportunities."

