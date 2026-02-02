  1. World
Hassan Nasrallah's father passes away

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Abdul Karim Nasrallah, the father of martyred former Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has passed away.

Lebanese media outlets reported moments ago that Abdul Karim Nasrallah, the father of martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has passed away.

