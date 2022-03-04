US president extends US National Emergency against Iran

According to a statement by the White House, President Joe Biden on Saturday extended the national emergency with respect to Iran for another year.

The US president's move comes as the eighth round of the Vienna talks has reached a final stage and awaits the political decisions on the part of the Western powers.

Enrique Mora, who coordinates the JCPOA Joint Commission meetings as well as the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 made the remarks in a tweet last night.

"We are at the final stages of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," Mora wrote, adding "Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation. Doing our best in the coordinator's team. But we are definitely not there yet."

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

Iran has insisted that an agreement is within reach in Vienna if the Western parties make their political decisions to remove the anti-Iran sanctions in practice and guarantee that Washington will not leave the deal again.

KI