Mar 4, 2022, 9:49 AM

Premature good news not substitute good agreement: FM spox.

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Referring to the ongoing talks in Austrian capital of Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that premature good news does not substitute good agreement.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “#ViennaTalks still continue. Premature good news does not substitute good agreement. Nobody can say the deal is done, until all the outstanding remaining issues are resolved.”

“Extra efforts needed. Everybody is now focused on the final critical steps,” he added.

His tweet came as an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks Mostafa Khoshcheshm tweeted on Thursday that there are at last several indications that the US has accepted Iran's terms to reach an agreement in Vienna.

"There are now even stronger indications that the Ukrainian crisis has forced West to retreat in Vienna talks as several EU states have started demanding sanctioned for crude even before end of talks," Mostafa Khoshcheshem, one of the advisors to Iranian negotiating teams in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

