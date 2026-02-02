Yemen declares full support for Iran against US threats

The Presiding Board of Yemen’s Parliament has issued a formal statement expressing “full support” for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of American threats.

The statement, reported by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network, asserts that “Yemen’s leadership and people stand alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran and support Tehran’s deterrent options against America.” It further condemned US threats as “blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs and a violation of its national sovereignty.”

The parliamentary board warned of the dangers posed by US actions, stating that such “tension-creating measures threaten not only Iran but also international security and peace.”

In a broader regional condemnation, the statement held Washington responsible for “all crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” describing the United States as “the sole partner of Israel.”

