Intensive consultations between Iran, P4+1 continue in Vienna

In continuation of eighth round of talks in Austrian capital of Vienna, consultations between the delegations of Iran and P4+1 are underway on Wednesday.

Two meetings have been held on Wednesday, the first meeting was held between Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and representatives of E3 including UK, France and Germany and the second meeting was held between Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Last night, meeting of the negotiating delegations of Iran and three European countries continued for a long time.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

