Iran's negotiator to return to Vienna tomorrow

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The top Iranian negotiator in Vienna talks who returned to Tehran on a short trip last night, will depart for Vienna as the eighth round of the Vienna talks continues.

The top Iranian negotiator in Vienna talks came back to Tehran last night on a short visit within the framework of the ordinary consultations during the negotiations.

Now, Ali Bagheri Kani is reported to leave Tehran to return to Vienna on Wednesday morning.

After Bagheri Kani departed for Tehran, the coordinator of the Vienna Vienna talks EU representative Enrique Mora said on Monday night that time has arrived for a political decision to end the Vienna talks. Apparently, he meant US' political decision.

