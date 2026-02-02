Iran ready for fair nuclear deal, defense against aggression

In a post on the social media platform X, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi referred to his recent interview with CNN, stating that Iran and the United States are currently at a critical juncture.

According to Araghchi, the two sides have an opportunity to reach a fair and equitable agreement that guarantees the absence of nuclear weapons, a result beneficial for both parties and achievable within a short timeframe.

At the same time, he warned that miscalculation or even aggression could occur, stressing that Iran is equally prepared for such a scenario.

"Iran and the U.S. are at a fateful point in time: We can achieve a fair and equitable deal to ensure no nuclear weapons. This mutually beneficial outcome is possible even in a short period of time," Araghchi wrote.

"On the other hand, there may be miscalculation and even aggression. Iran is equally prepared for that scenario."

