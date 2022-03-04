MP urges West to give up excessive demands in Vienna talks

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Friday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said, “Until a few days ago, the negotiation process in Vienna was good and we managed to pursue our main demands in the talks.”

Islamic Republic of Iran raised some demands in the process of negotiations in a way that Iran’s positions had been verbally close to the other side, he said, adding that if Iran’s demands are met, it will be very fair, significant and satisfactory.

"Had the process of negotiations continued with the same process, we could have reached the stage of signing the final agreement, but for a few days now, the Western side especially the United States practices some acts of mischief and launched a psychological warfare,” the lawmaker emphasized.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini stressed, “Now, the ball is in the Western side’s court and if they pay attention to Iran’s demands, an agreement could be reached in the shortest time possible.”

In reaction to spread of some news that a six-month agreement is to be concluded, the spokesman said that Iran’s preference on the removal of anti-US sanctions is that the agreement must be concluded permanently.

MA/5437214