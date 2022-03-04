Bagheri meets with E3 negotiators as Vienna talks continue

The meeting with the E3 representatives came after the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani's yesterday's meeting with the EU envoy Enrique Mora who coordinates the talks.

The meeting also comes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke over the phone with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell to review the latest developments in the Vienna talks on Friday.

In the phone call with Borrell, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his readiness to go to Vienna whenever the Western parties accept "our remaining and previously announced red lines."

The top Iranian diplomat also said that "Dr. Bagheri and our country's senior experts remain in Vienna in constant and active consultation with all delegations. Our delegation will continue to work hard to reach a final and good agreement."

