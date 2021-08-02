Romania makes accusations against Iran, summons envoy

While the unsubstantiated accusations of Tel Aviv, Washington and London against Tehran regarding the attack on an Israeli-operated oil tanker in the Makran Sea continues, Romania also made some accusations against Iran.

According to the Romania Journal, the Romanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike on the ship “Mercer Street”.

The ministry claimed that the Romanian captain of the ship had been killed and asked Iranian officials to explain "without any delay" about Tehran's alleged attack on the ship.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran had been also summoned to the ministry.

The statement pointed to the claims of the Zionist regime, the United States and Britain against Iran, saying, "Given the elements presented by Romania’s international partners regarding the fact that the attack was deliberate and, respectively, was coordinated by Iran, Romania requests the presentation of explanations by the Iranian authorities, without delay, and reserves the right to act accordingly, together with its international partners, for an adequate response."

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also in his Twitter account reiterated accusations by Tel Aviv, Washington and London against Tehran, and strongly condemned the alleged Iranian attack.

Earlier, the Zionist, US and British officials had made unsubstantiated allegations against Iran.

In a conversation with his US counterpart, the Zionist regime's foreign minister accused Iran of plotting to attack the regime's tanker and called for an international response.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Foreign Minister Dominique Robb on Friday evening, Lapid also claimed, without providing any evidence, that Iran is responsible for the attack on an Israeli tanker in the Oman Sea.

In a tweet, Dominique Raab also claimed, “UK believes the attack on MV MERCER STREET was carried out by Iran and was deliberate, targeted and unlawful. The UK calls on Iran to immediately cease actions that risk regional & international peace & security”.

In reaction to the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States and the UK that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

